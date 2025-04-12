The Windsor Spitfires will look to keep their momentum going tonight for Game 2 of the second round of playoffs.

The Spits claimed a 5-1 victory of Game 1 of the series against the Kitchener Rangers on Thursday night.

The game saw Spitfires' Andrew Robinson get his first OHL goal, as well as two goals by Noah Morneau, a goal by Anthony Cristoforo, and another added by captain Liam Greentree.

Game 2 will be played at the WFCU Centre before the series shifts to Kitchener for Games 3 and 4.

Puck drop for tonight's game is set for 7:05 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:50 p.m.