It's going to be a tough series.

That's the sentiment from both the Windsor Spitfires and the Kitchener Rangers as the two teams gear up for the Western Conference Finals.

While speaking to media on Wednesday, both clubs stated they're expecting a lengthy, and tough series when the rivalry begins Friday night in Kitchener.

Both teams have been quick to advance in the playoff battle, with the Spits sweeping in both series, and the Rangers sweeping in Round 1, and winning in five games during Round 2.

This match-up will give flashbacks to the 2025 playoff run, when Windsor and Kitchener met in Round 2. The Spits won the first three games, but were reverse-swept and lost in overtime in Game 7.

The Rangers were then swept in the Western Conference Finals by the London Knights, who ultimately ended up winning the Memorial Cup.

Spits captain Liam Greentree says they're not focused on how last year ended.

"We wanted to come back prepared and for us it's about... we have new guys on this team here, and I'm just focused on the room that we got this year. And as long as we play our game, there's a lot we can do."

Greentree says they're going to keep playing how they've been playing.

"We've been playing a lot of good hockey the last eight games, and the guys in the room know it. I don't think we really need to change much, we've got to play our game, and we've got to be dialled in, and play hard, and we know what we've got to do and I don't think we really need to change too much."

Rangers head coach Jussi Ahokas says every series is a new series, and they're prepared for Windsor.

"We go game by game, happy how we've done so far, but we know we have to be better again. As playoffs... we have to keep getting better every game, and Windsor - they defend well, and they're a hard team so we have to be dialled in."

Rangers captain Cameron Reid says how the team played against the Spits last year, and in the regular season doesn't matter now.

"We're going into a best-of-seven series with Windsor, it's going to be a battle... everyone knows that. And we just have to be prepared, that's really it, all the stuff in the past doesn't matter anymore, we just have to look forward to the future."

Game 1 goes Friday night at The Aud in Kitchener at 7 p.m.

Game 2 of the series takes place Sunday at 6 p.m. before the series shifts back to Windsor for Games 3 and 4.