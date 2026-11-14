News

Spitfires aim for nine straight wins as they travel to Flint

By
Meagan Delaurier
am800-news-spitfires-flint-sept-2026 The Windsor Spitfires during their game against the Flint Firebirds. Sept. 2026 (Photo Credit: Katrina Lauzon)

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The Windsor Spitfires aren’t putting on the brakes as they chase their ninth straight win.

The Spits are in Flint tonight to battle the Firebirds.

Windsor is coming off a 4-1 victory on Thursday night over the Niagara IceDogs.

With this momentum, Windsor sits first in the West Division with a 12-5-2-1 record, while Flint sits third.

The Spits and the Firebirds have met on the ice once this season, where Flint won 4-2.

Puck drop for tonight’s game is set for 7 p.m. The AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell will begin at 6:45 p.m.

The Spitfires will then return home Sunday afternoon to welcome the Saginaw Spirit.