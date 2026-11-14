Spitfires aim for nine straight wins as they travel to Flint

The Windsor Spitfires during their game against the Flint Firebirds. Sept. 2026 (Photo Credit: Katrina Lauzon)

The Windsor Spitfires aren’t putting on the brakes as they chase their ninth straight win.

The Spits are in Flint tonight to battle the Firebirds.

Windsor is coming off a 4-1 victory on Thursday night over the Niagara IceDogs.

With this momentum, Windsor sits first in the West Division with a 12-5-2-1 record, while Flint sits third.

The Spits and the Firebirds have met on the ice once this season, where Flint won 4-2.

Puck drop for tonight’s game is set for 7 p.m. The AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell will begin at 6:45 p.m.

The Spitfires will then return home Sunday afternoon to welcome the Saginaw Spirit.