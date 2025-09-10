The Windsor Spitfires have made a trade.

The Spits have acquired forward Cole Dubowsky from the Barrie Colts in exchange for an 11th-round pick in 2026.

Dubowsky was drafted by the Colts in the 7th round, 139th overall, in the 2023 OHL draft.

He's from Sudbury and has played in 27 regular season games over two seasons with the Colts, registering one assist.

The Spitfires return to the ice on Saturday for their third preseason game.

They'll be taking on the Kitchener Rangers at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre in Lakeshore.

All the action begins at 7:05 p.m.