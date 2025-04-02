The Windsor Spitfires, along with the OHL, and CHL are acknowledging "very serious" allegations of sexual assault involving four unnamed former players in 1984.

Filed in the Ontario Superior Court last week, the plaintiff identified in court documents as "Jane Doe" claims she was incapacitated and assaulted at the home of a billet family.

The woman is suing the Spitfires, the Ontario Hockey League, the Canadian Hockey League and the four unnamed former Windsor players for $3.75 million in damages.

A spokesperson for the Spitfires confirmed to CTV News on Tuesday afternoon the organization has received a statement of claim regarding the alleged 1984 sexual assault.

"These are very serious allegations, and we encourage the victim to reach out to police," reads a provided statement.

"It takes tremendous courage for victims of sexual assault to speak, and we would always support police efforts to seek justice and hold perpetrators to account."

A similar statement provided by Josh Sweetland, the communications director for the OHL, pointed to league efforts to educate players.

"For more than a decade, the OHL and its teams have been educated on their responsibility to demonstrate respect for women through the OHL ONSIDE program," Sweetland wrote.

"This annual mandatory workshop is facilitated locally to OHL clubs by educators from the Ontario Coalition of Rape Crisis Centres and promotes the importance of respectful relationships between young men and women in their communities."

The lawsuit accuses the leagues of fostering a "toxic environment" and failing to protect the plaintiff, and alleges they ignored past reports of sexual misconduct.

Documents detail allegations of multiple players sexually assaulting the plaintiff while she was unconscious and alleges the leagues failed to properly supervise players and ignored complaints of past sexual assault.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.

The plaintiff, who was born in 1965, is claiming damages for pain, suffering, and lost income.

-Reporting by CTV Windsor's Robert Lothian