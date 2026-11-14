Spitfire forward selected for CHL USA Prospects Challenge

A member of the Windsor Spitfires has been selected to take part in the 2026 CHL USA Prospects Challenge next month.

The selection of Bogdan Yakushevsky was announced Thursday as the final roster was released.

Yakushevsky will face the U.S. National Under-18 Team on December 1 at Centre Georges-Vézina in Chicoutimi and December 2 at Centre Vidéotron in Québec City.

The 17-year-old winger leads the Spitfires with 23 points in 19 games this season.

A potential first-round selection, the Chita, Russia, native received an A rating from NHL Central Scouting, identifying him as a potential first-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

He joins Saginaw Spirit forward Dima Zhilkin of Windsor and Guelph Storm defenseman Jaakko Wycisk of Tecumseh in representing the CHL. Both received an A rating.

Team CHL was selected from a list of top 2027 NHL Draft prospects compiled in consultation with all 32 NHL clubs.

The CHL roster will feature 13 forwards, seven defencemen, and two goaltenders from 18 CHL clubs, with nine players from the OHL, eight from the QMJHL, and five from the WHL.