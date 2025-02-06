Saginaw scored four unanswered goals in the second period enroute to a 6-3 win over the Windsor Spitfires at the WFCU Centre Wednesday night.

Starting goaltender Carter Froggett gave up four goals on 15 shots and was pulled seven-and-a-half minutes into the second period.

Liam Greentree, Ryan Abraham and Wyatt Kennedy scored for the Spits, who are home to Sarnia Friday night.