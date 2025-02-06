Saginaw scored four unanswered goals in the second period enroute to a 6-3 win over the Windsor Spitfires at the WFCU Centre Wednesday night.
Starting goaltender Carter Froggett gave up four goals on 15 shots and was pulled seven-and-a-half minutes into the second period.
Liam Greentree, Ryan Abraham and Wyatt Kennedy scored for the Spits, who are home to Sarnia Friday night.
SILKY SMOOTH BY KENNEDY 🚨😱@SpitsHockey defenceman Wyatt Kennedy gets loose on a short handed breakaway and makes a filthy move to score his second goal of the season and get Windsor to within two!#OHL | @CHLHockey pic.twitter.com/G1vzKcAXL6— Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) February 6, 2025