WINDSOR, Ont. — Dimian Zhilkin scored the winning goal in a three-round shootout as the visiting Saginaw Spirit edged the Windsor Spitfires 6-5.

Zhilkin scored three goals in regulation time for the Spirit (5-4-3-2), while Egor Barabanov and Xander Velliaris netted singles. Levi Harper, Nikita Klepov and Barabanov each chipped in with two assists.

Ethan Belchetz and Liam Greentree each scored twice for the Spitfires (12-2-1-1), who led 2-1 after the first period and 4-2 heading into the third. Cole Davis netted a single. Wyatt Kennedy, Carson Woodall and Conor Walton all added two assists.

The Spirit outshot the Spitfires 26-23 and went 2-for-6 on the power play. The Spitfires were 2-for-3 with the man advantage.