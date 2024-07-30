Spirit Airlines is about to roll out tickets that include perks like free snacks and no fee for checking a bag.

It's quite a reversal for the airline known for low base fares but lots of fees.



Spirit said Tuesday it will offer several new packages that bundle popular options like priority check-in and a roomier seat.



CEO Ted Christie says the changes are taking low-fare travel to new heights, but they also expose the weaknesses in Spirit's longtime business model.



The airline has lost nearly $2.4 billion since the start of 2020.

