Walker Road just north of Highway 3 experienced major delays following a spill on the roadway earlier today.

Ontario Provincial Police say the spill - which was originally believed to be an oil spill - was a "substantial amount" of hydraulic fluid.

The spill happened around 1:45 on Friday but is all clear as of 5:30 p.m.

Tecumseh Fire had one lane of traffic closed on northbound Walker Road near Highway 3.

Windsor Police say both the Ministry of Transportation and Spill Control are aware of the situation.

