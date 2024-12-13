AJ Spellacy and Liam Greentree each scored twice to lead the Spitfires to a 5-1 win over the Erie Otters at the WFCU Centre Thursday night.

Joey Costanzo made 24 saves to pick up the win.

The Spitfires open a home-and-home series against the top-ranked junior team in London Friday night.

The two teams will meet again Saturday night in Windsor.

The Knights lead the Spitfires by one point for first-place in the OHL Western Conference.

AM800's coverage with Steve Bell begins with the pre-game show at 6:45pm.