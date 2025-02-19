LaSalle police say a 26-year-old man was stopped going over double the speed limit on Highway 18.

At 8 a.m. on Tuesday, the Traffic Enforcement Unit stopped the vehicle on Highway 18 in LaSalle. Officers say it was travelling 122 kilometres per hour in a posted 50 km/hr zone.

The man was charged with stunt driving, which resulted in an automatic licence suspension for 30 days and a 14 day vehicle impoundment.

LaSalle Police Service is reminding drivers about the added risks during the winter due to varying road conditions and the additional time and distance required to come to a safe stop.