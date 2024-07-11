The speed limit is going up on 10 more sections of provincial highways in northern and southern Ontario, including a stretch of Highway 401 near Tilbury.

As of Friday, the speed limit will permanently increase from 100 km/h to 110 km/h along a 7-kilometer section of the 401, east of the existing 110 km/h zone between Tilbury and Windsor.

The 110 km/h speed limit zone along a 40-kilometer-long stretch between Windsor and Tilbury was first put in place by the province in April 2022.

"Most of Ontario’s highways were originally designed to safely accommodate speed limits of 110 km/h, and the data from our changes in 2022 shows they do just that," said Prabmeet Sarkaria, Minister of Transportation. "These evidence-based increases are a common-sense change to make life more convenient for Ontario drivers while bringing our highway speed limits in line with other Canadian provinces."

The Ontario government has said stunt driving penalties will continue to apply to motorists stopped going 150 km/h on sections of highways with the increased speed limit.

"On the highway sections with increased speed limits, stunt driving penalties will apply at 40 km/h over the posted speed limit," the province said.

The speed limit will be permanently raised to 110 km/h on most of the following provincial highway sections, with the remainder coming into force before the end of the year:

Hwy 401, Tilbury, extending the existing 110 km/h zone further east by 7 km

Hwy 401 from Hwy 35/115 to Cobourg (approximately 35 km)

Hwy 401 from Colborne to Belleville (approximately 44 km)

Hwy 401 from Belleville to Kingston (approximately 66 km)

Hwy 401 from Hwy 16 to Quebec boundary (approximately 107 km)

Hwy 403 from Woodstock to Brantford (approximately 26 km)

Hwy 403 from Brantford to Hamilton (approximately 14.5 km)

Hwy 406 from Thorold to Welland (approximately 13 km)

Hwy 416 from Hwy 401 to Ottawa (approximately 70 km)

Hwy 69 from Sudbury to French River (approximately 60 km)

Alberta, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Saskatchewan have a maximum speed limit of 110 km/h, while in British Columbia, the maximum speed limit is 120 km/h.

With files from CTV Ottawa