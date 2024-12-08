The ward 3 city councillor says new speed humps on a downtown road have already shown success.

Renaldo Agostino says he's heard from members of the public on the new speed humps on Victoria Avenue, with majority of residents pleased with the new installation.

Victoria isn't the only street to get speed humps, with more expected to be installed on Church Street next.

Agostino says it's going to take time for drivers to get used to the changes, but it will help keep residential streets safer.

He adds that he wanted them along Victoria so that children could safely walk to school, specifically those at Immaculate Conception Catholic Elementary School and Dougall Ave. Public School.

Agostino says the speed humps make the road safer for everyone.

"For pedestrians, for cyclists, and for motor vehicles. So, it's certainly something that I enjoy seeing happen, it's finally come to fruition."

The ward 3 councillor says Church Street will be next to see speed humps.

"There's been a lot of issues there where people try to beat the train, and they speed up on Church to try and get through. So, that's our next neighbourhood to get speed humps, and we're continuing with the rest of downtown to really re-examine what we can do in the core."

Agostino says it will take time to get used to.

"After you go over it a few times, after you're trained to understand that you need to slow down because you're on a residential street, you'll get it. And then believe me, after the first five times - you just slow down. And it's good for everybody, nobody needs to be in that much of a rush that they're driving 70 km/h on a neighbourhood street."

The Victoria Avenue project, which included bike lines and speed humps, was paid mainly through a grant. The remaining was funded through the Traffic Calming Reserve budget.

The speed humps are on Victoria between University Avenue and Elliott Street.