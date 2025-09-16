Windsor's mayor says speed cameras will be installed at five locations in the city around 90 days from now.

Drew Dilkens told AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg that signs have been installed in five zones in the city, as the public must be given 90 days' notice before the speed cameras are installed.

The five zones identified for speed cameras are Cabana Road East between Howard Avenue and Holburn Street; Clover Avenue between McHugh Street and Tecumseh Road East; Huron Church Road between Millen Street and Tecumseh Road West; Forest Glade Drive between Lauzon Road and Wildwood Drive; and Conservation Drive between the E.C. Row Expressway and Calvert Court.

Dilkens says the sites selected by the council earlier this year are focused on school zones and community safety zones.

He says the plan is to move these cameras around near different schools.

"I never want us to get to the point where we're using this as a revenue tool, saying, 'Hey, let's put five more of these in so we can make another million dollars to help offset the budget.' That doesn't sit well with me," he says.

On September 9, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he wants municipalities to get rid of automated speed cameras-or else he will.

Ford calls the cameras nothing more than a cash grab and says that if municipalities want to slow down traffic near schools, they need to put up "big huge signs, big flashing lights."

Dilkens says he leans toward Premier Ford's comments.

"I have that sort of feeling that I don't like this part of this. Red light cameras are different to me; the automated speed enforcement I'm not in love with, but I've been able to go along so far because we've focused specifically on school zones and community safety zones," he says.

The devices will take a picture of speeding cars, and if a violation is confirmed, the vehicle owner will receive a ticket.

According to a previous city administration report, the program would operate on an administrative penalty system instead of the provincial offences system. Fines or appeals will go through a local system without involving the courts.