Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Windsor-Essex due to significant rainfall expected over the next few days.

Rain will begin near midnight on Wednesday and continue into early Saturday morning.



The heaviest rainfall is expected to fall Thursday into Thursday night, with locally higher amounts likely in thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening.



Total rainfall amounts of 30 to 45 mm are expected.



EC does say there remains some uncertainty regarding the track of the low pressure area and resulting rainfall amounts.

