A special weather statement continues for Windsor-Essex.

Environment Canada says freezing rain is possible beginning Tuesday morning and ending in the afternoon.

Meteorologist Alyssa Young said the incoming system is expected to bring with it rain mixed with freezing rain.

"Temperatures are hovering near zero so at this point it doesn't look like there's going to be a lot of freezing rain, but, there is that risk and timing is going to be critical because it's most likely to be between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.," she said.

Young said the region will mostly see rain on Tuesday.

"We're looking at 5 to 10 millimetres of rain, but, as it starts because temperatures are above zero as that system arrives there is that chance for some freezing rain mixed in initially," said Young.

Young said with freezing rain, the biggest danger is ice on surfaces.

"Any untreated roads, driveways, sidewalks, parking lots, anything like that could see some ice as well as a little bit of build up on cars," she said.

The weather agency says several hours of freezing rain could lead to 1 to 2 millimetres of accretion or build up.

Local utility outages are possible.