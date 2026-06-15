Special meeting in Amherstburg Monday over development charges

A special meeting will take place in Amherstburg Monday night where council will decide whether to apply for a new federal and provincial funding program tied to cutting development charges.

A report to council recommends an $8.6 million road project in the town’s southeast quadrant, aimed at opening up land for more housing.

The grant could cover up to 90 per cent of eligible costs, but the town would still pay about $4 million, and take on the risk of lost development charge revenue.

That loss is estimated between roughly $3.5 to $6 million dollars over three years if charges are reduced by the staff recommended 30 per cent.

Deputy Mayor Chris Gibb says the proposal gives the town its best shot at outside funding.

“With this big federal and provincial funding for opening up housing opportunities, town staff took a look at the requirements for the grants and they decided that it looks like Amherstburg’s best option would be to submit, it’s a little a little north of $8 million project to fund, for some road work,” Gibb said.

He says the project would help the town open up the southeast quadrant, potentially unlocking around 2,200 residential units.

“This would be the the southern end of Fryer Street from Pickering to Lowes Side Road. Looks like a full reconstruction of the road and then also Lowes Side Road from County Road 20, all the way to Meloche,” he said.

“These are roads that will need to be upgraded if and when the large housing development in that area is to go forward.”

Gibb says nothing is finalized at this stage.

“This doesn’t mean development charges are being cut. It doesn’t mean that that the check is in the mail. It just means that we council, will or may, give permission to submit an application to the government,” he said.)

According to the report, a larger lagoon expansion project was considered, but staff said it would leave the town with significantly higher costs.

The meeting will take place at 5 p.m. Monday at town hall.