The Special Events Bus is completely sold out for the Detroit Lions' last game of the regular season.

Transit Windsor has sold over 130 tickets, with four buses dropping off fans for the game at Ford Field.

A reminder to those who bought tickets that all four buses will leave at 6:50 p.m. on Sunday evening from the Windsor International Transit Terminal on Chatham Street West.

Ticket holders are required to arrive at the terminal 30 minutes before departure and ensure they have their passport.

The last bus will leave no later than 30 minutes following the conclusion of the game.

The Lions will welcome the Minnesota Vikings to the field with an 8:20 p.m. start. Both teams currently have the same record of 14-2.

The winner of the match-up will clinch the NFC North Division, will earn the 1-seed and first-round bye, while the loser will be the fifth-seeded wild-card and have to play on the road in the first round of the playoffs.