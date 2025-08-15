Unifor Local 444 says Special Constables at the University of Windsor are willing to hit the picket line to back contract demands.

A strike authorization meeting was held Friday morning where Special Constables voted 100 per cent in favour of strike action if needed.

Local 444 president James Stewart says some preliminary discussions have already happened between the union and university.

He says the current collective agreement expires on August 31.

"We told the members as much as we can," he says. "We don't bargain out in the open, we don't bargain in the media but we shared some of the high level problems we're facing and the members sent us a clear message that they are willing to strike."

Stewart says so far, the conversations with the university have been respectful.

"We're not asking for a lot," says Stewart. "We're asking for a fair agreement with the university but hopefully there's a lot of time left and there is a lot of time left, we have a couple of weeks before the deadline to resolve our differences but the members have been clear with us, they're willing as a last resort to withdraw their labour to get to where we need to be."

He feels the demands on the table can be met.

"Realistically it will be how the bargaining goes and what the university is willing to do to come to the pump," he says. "So I think there's room there for an agreement. I think we can get it done."

Local 444 represents 26 Special Constables at the university.