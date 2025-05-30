A special air quality statement is in effect for Windsor and Essex County.

Environment Canada issued the statement shortly before 1:30 p.m. Friday, stating that smoke is causing or expected to cause poor air quality and reduced visibility in the region.

Wildfire smoke is expected to affect the area late this evening into the overnight. Wildfire smoke is expected to move out of the area before morning.

Residents are reminded to limit time outdoors as health risks increase as smoke levels increase.

You may experience mild and common symptoms such as eye, nose and throat irritation, headaches or a mild cough.

More serious but less common symptoms include wheezing, chest pains or severe cough.

People more likely to be impacted by outdoor air pollution include people aged 65 and older, pregnant people, infants and young children, people with an existing illness or chronic health condition, and people who work outdoors.

When indoors, keep windows and doors closed as much as possible.