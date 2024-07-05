Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for Windsor-Essex.

They say high concentrations of fine particulate matter from Detroit will affect the area for the next few hours, especially near the international border.



The air quality is expected to improve through this afternoon.



Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.



Children, including teenagers, are at higher risk from outdoor air pollution because they often spend time being active outdoors. Young people are more likely to have asthma and their lungs are still developing.



Older adults may be more affected by air pollution exposure, possibly because they are more likely to have pre-existing lung and cardiovascular disease.



Visit airhealth.ca for information on how to reduce your health risk and your personal contribution to pollution levels, as well as for current and forecast AQHI values.