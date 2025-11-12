Sparky's Toy Drive kicks off Wednesday, marking 50 years of collecting toys for those in need in Windsor.

The annual fundraiser by the Windsor Firefighters Benefit Fund collects toys and cash donations to help make sure that struggling families can put gifts under the Christmas tree.

New toys are donated at the City of Windsor fire halls and at various commercial locations that have agreed to place donation boxes at their places of business. Click here to find a list of the various donation drop-off locations.

Co-lead of Sparky's Toy Drive Joshua Easby says the need is there again this year.

"We have noticed a growing need over the last several years, but last year, looking at our numbers again, we helped around 3,000 kids, which worked out to be around 1,200 families," he says. "We're thinking we're going to be somewhere in that neighbourhood again this year. Again, with the help of the city and its constituents that are always there to help us pick up those in need, we're sure we're going to be able to help that many, if not more, again."

Organizers say there is a demand for sports balls, board games, Lego sets for boys and girls ages 9-12, crafts for girls ages 7-10, and toys for one-year-olds. Click here to find a full list of in-demand toys that can be donated.

Easby says the fundraiser is tremendously important.

"We hope that every child in this city can have a happy holiday. Again, without the support of the city, we wouldn't be able to make that mission possible. So we're definitely looking forward to getting the help of everybody around us to make that dream of giving every child a happy holiday come to reality again this year," he says.

Three registration days are scheduled for Sparky's Toy Drive at the following locations:

Saturday, November 15 - Forest Glade Arena - 3205 Forest Glade Dr. from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, November 16 - Gino and Liz Marcus Complex - 1168 Drouillard Rd. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday, November 23 - Hotel Dieu Grace Hospital - 1453 Prince Rd. from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. - No afternoon session.

Click here to find more information about what's needed for the registration process.