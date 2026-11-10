Sparky’s Toy Drive collecting toys and cash for families in need

Members of the Windsor Fire and Rescue Service and Sparky join together at Windsor City Hall after collecting toys from members of Windsor City Council to launch the 2026 Sparky's Toy Drive.

Sparky’s Toy Drive is looking for donations as the annual toy drive works to help those in need during the holiday season.

The annual fundraiser by the Windsor Firefighters Benefit Fund collects toys and cash donations to help make sure that struggling families can put gifts under the Christmas tree for children ages 0 to 13.

Sparky’s Tory Drive co-lead Cody Long says every year, they know people across the city come out to help those in need.

“Different people going through different struggles, and every year, the city of Windsor and the Windsor Firefighters Benefit Fund are there to meet that challenge,” he says. “Last year we had approximately 2,900 children we supported, and that was across about 12,000 families.”

New toys can be donated at the City of Windsor fire halls and at various commercial locations that have agreed to place donation boxes at their places of business. Click here to find the list of locations.

Long says they are asking for a variety of toys, including sports balls because they promote fitness.

“We know any family, of any age, of any gender, or of any background, can utilize sports balls. We promote fitness, it promotes family inclusiveness, and it promotes playing with friends. That’s a toy that can’t go wrong. Same with board games and STEM, so we try to do toys that are reusable,” he says.

AM800-News-Sparky's Toy Drive-1-November 2026.jpg Members of Windsor Fire and Rescue Service collect toys from members of Windsor City Council as part of the launch of the 2026 Sparky's Toy Drive. (Rusty Thomson)

Long says when they receive cash donations, they’re also able to buy toys for any age group.

“Sometimes we don’t get so much stuff for the 10, 11, 12, or 13-year-olds,” he says. “Any monetary donations we receive can help us fill the gaps and buy what we need or purchase gift cards to make sure all the kids are taken care of, not just the three- and four-year-olds.”

As of November 9, nearly $28,000 has been donated to the fundraising effort. Click here to find more information on how to make a cash donation.

Registration for Sparky’s Toy Drive will take place at the following locations:

Saturday, November 14th - Gino and Liz Marcus Complex - 1168 Drouillard Road - 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Sunday, November 15th - Forest Glade Arena - 3205 Forest Glade Drive - 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Saturday, November 21 - Hotel Dieu Grace Hospital - 1453 Prince Road. (Brown Gym) - 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.