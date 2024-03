SpaceX's mega rocket has blasted off on another test flight from Texas.

This time, Elon Musk is aiming to get his Starship spacecraft halfway around the world.



Last year's two test flights lasted just minutes before blowing up.



No people or satellites were on board as the world's biggest and most powerful rocket built soared Thursday from the southern tip of Texas near the Mexican border.



NASA needs Starship to succeed in order to land astronauts on the moon in another two years or so.