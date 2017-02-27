SpaceX rocket being tested in Texas explodes, but no injuries reported
A SpaceX rocket being tested in Texas has exploded, sending a dramatic fireball high into the sky.
The company says the Starship "experienced a major anomaly" at about 11 p.m. Wednesday while on the test stand at Starbase, SpaceX's launch site at the southern tip of Texas.
The company says in a statement on X that "all personnel are safe and accounted for."
SpaceX says there are no hazards to nearby communities.
It has asked people not to try to approach the site.
On Wednesday, June 18 at approximately 11 p.m. CT, the Starship preparing for the tenth flight test experienced a major anomaly while on a test stand at Starbase. A safety clear area around the site was maintained throughout the operation and all personnel are safe and accounted…— SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 19, 2025