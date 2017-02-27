SpaceX rocket being tested in Texas explodes, but no injuries reported

A SpaceX rocket being tested in Texas has exploded, sending a dramatic fireball high into the sky.

The company says the Starship "experienced a major anomaly" at about 11 p.m. Wednesday while on the test stand at Starbase, SpaceX's launch site at the southern tip of Texas.

The company says in a statement on X that "all personnel are safe and accounted for."

SpaceX says there are no hazards to nearby communities.

It has asked people not to try to approach the site.