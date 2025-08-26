Southwest Airlines will soon require plus-size travelers to pay for an extra seat in advance if they can't fit within the armrests of one seat.

This change is part of several updates the airline is making.

The new rule starts on Jan. 27, the same day Southwest begins assigning seats.

Currently, plus-size passengers can pay for an extra seat in advance and later get a refund, or request a free extra seat at the airport.

Under the new policy, refunds are still possible but not guaranteed.

Southwest said in a statement it is updating policies to prepare for assigned seating next year.