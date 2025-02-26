Pilots on a Southwest Airlines flight attempting to land at Chicago's Midway Airport were forced to climb back into the sky to avoid another aircraft crossing the runway.
Airport webcam video posted to X shows the Southwest plane approaching a runway just before 9 a.m. Tuesday before its nose abruptly pulls up.
A smaller jet is seen crossing the runway that the passenger plane was set to use.
Southwest Airlines says Flight 2504 from Omaha, Nebraska, safely landed after the crew performed a precautionary go-around to avoid a possible conflict with another aircraft that entered the runway.
The Federal Aviation Administration says the second plane, a business jet, entered the runway without authorization.
JUST IN: A Southwest Airlines plane landed safely at Chicago Midway International Airport after a close call with a business jet that "entered the runway without authorization," according to the FAA.— ABC News (@ABC) February 25, 2025
