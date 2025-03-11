Southwest Airlines says it's going to begin charging certain customers a fee to check bags, as the budget airline continues to look for ways to increase its revenue.

The company also announced Tuesday that it will roll out a new, basic fare on its lowest priced tickets bought on or after May 28.

In a regulatory filing, Southwest disclosed that it now anticipates first-quarter revenue per available seat mile will be up 2% to 4%.

Its prior forecast was for an increase of 5% to 7%.

The airline said it expects capacity to be down about 2%.