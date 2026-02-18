Residents in Southern Ontario will need the snow shovels again, as well as some ice melters.

Environment Canada has issued a series of warnings for both a winter storm and freezing rain today.

In the London region, freezing rain is the main concern, with the forecast calling for ice buildup of 2 to 5 mm, starting this morning.

In and around the Greater Toronto Area, a mix of freezing rain, ice pellets and snow could make commuting more hazardous than usual for travellers all day long.

In Ontario's cottage country, there is an added danger this morning: fog, with near-zero visibility in some areas.

The national weather agency says the latest winter wallop is expected to stick around well into the evening.