As a heat wave continues to grip Southern Ontario, many are wondering when they will get some relief.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the region and say shift in the weather pattern late this week will likely end the multi-day period of heat and humidity Thursday night.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Environment Canada Senior Climatologist David Phillips, says there have been only a few days where Windsor-Essex has not been under a heat warning.

"It's really been since the first day of summer, in the last 23 days, say three weeks, 18 of these days have been above 30 in Windsor," Phillips said.

The weather service also issued a special air quality statement due to a combination of smoke from forest fires and increasing of ground level zone.

Phillips says the smoke actually helps cut down temperatures.

"Instead of 32 for a high, it might be 30 because the smoke gets in the way of the sun, you don't get the broiling temperatures at the surface, and so it doesn't get up to that kind of 32, 33, but boy, it's still uncomfortable and we know that the water temperatures are also exceedingly warm," he said.

Phillips says Windsor's air quality is nowhere near as bad as it is up the 401.

"Windsor is a little far away from the forest fires in northern Ontario and Manitoba, so the air quality is not as bad, not as unhealthy as it is in Toronto, the GTA, and places to the east," Phillips said.

At one point on Monday morning, Toronto’s air quality was ranked second worst in the world, according to data from Swiss air quality tracker IQAir.