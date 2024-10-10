A resident is speaking out against a proposed installation of a cellphone tower near his south Windsor home.

According to John MacDonald, he and his neighbours were notified by a TELUS Mobility contractor back in April, that a tower was going to be installed in the parking lot of the Glenwood United Church, located at 1825 Grand Marais Road West.



MacDonald says he and his neighbours have reached out to the church, but claims the church refuses to speak to any details.



"It's a residential area and we don't deem that it's necessary to have this tower in this neighbourhood. There's got to be other locations that are more prevalent and better situated for TELUS to be able to do their servicing."



AM800 News has reached out to Glenwood United Church for comment, but did not hear back at the time of publication.



Councillor Fred Francis says residents brought the issue to his attention during the ward 1 meeting meeting a few weeks ago.



"Essentially right in the heart of south Windsor, in a very heavily populated neighbourhood. A residential neighbourhood. Residents obviously have concerns for a number of reasons. Some of them being health concerns, some of them being aesthetic concerns, some of them just being concerns of what's going on in their neighbourhood and then feeling that they were not consulted."



Francis says city administration did some digging after hearing the concerns and found that this issue is federally regulated, with very little the city can do.



He says the city is contacted and they can give their support or not, however they are unable to approve or deny.



"That's why what we were able to do after listening to the residents, reviewing the process, and reviewing some of the concerns that I think we saw, was to send a communication to TELUS under the current federal process saying that the city is not in support of the current location, and that there are concerns with respect to the process that was followed and that perhaps that should be reviewed, and more due diligence should be employed to potentially find another site."



He says residents have reached out to their MP and MPPs for further assistance.

