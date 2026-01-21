A nonprofit organization in downtown Windsor is asking for the public's help.

The Soup Shack on Goyeau Street near Wyandotte Street East is in need of gloves and hand warmers for its users.

Executive Director Bobby Reaume says the organization ran out Tuesday night.

"As you know, with the wind and the cold, it's really doing a number on their hands," says Reaume.

He says there is a need for men's gloves.

"We always have a shortage of men's stuff. I don't know why, but we always get lots of women's stuff, but the gloves—they'll take anything," he says. "Like if we run out of gloves, then they use socks, you know what I mean, and then we try and stick some hand warmers into the socks to keep them out of the elements."

Reaume says the Soup Shack is getting prepared for the cold weather.

"Like this week was pretty cold, and next week is supposed to be worse," says Reaume. "So like I said, we went through our last box last night, and we just want to be prepared for when they come in so we can try and accompany them as best as we can."

The Soup Shack posted on Facebook Tuesday night asking for help.

Reaume says donations are being collected at the Soup Shack daily from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Last June, the Soup Shack said it serves between 170 to 200 people daily.