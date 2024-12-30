Two family films are dominating the holiday box office, with "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" winning the three-day weekend over "Mufasa" by a blue hair.

According to studio estimates Sunday, the Sonic movie earned $38 million, while "Mufasa" brought in $37.1 million from theaters in the U.S. and Canada.

The R-rated horror "Nosferatu" placed third with an unexpectedly strong $21.2 million.

Thanksgiving release holdovers "Wicked" and "Moana 2" rounded out the top five.

Christmas Day had several big film openings, including the Bob Dylan biopic "A Complete Unknown," the Nicole Kidman erotic drama "Babygirl" and the boxing drama "The Fire Inside."