Someone just won Canada’s largest-ever lottery jackpot

A resident of Alberta had the winning ticket for the record $90 million max jackpot.

Alberta resident wins record $90M Lotto Max jackpot A resident of Alberta had the winning ticket for the record $90 million max jackpot.

Someone in Canada just won the country’s largest-ever lottery jackpot.

The top Lotto Max prize went unclaimed for several draws, pushing the pot up to a record-breaking $90 million, where it sat until Tuesday night.

In a news release Wednesday, OLG announced the winning ticket was sold somewhere in Alberta.

The winning numbers were 08, 15, 19, 23, 26, 28 and 34, with a bonus number of 38.

Assuming the ticketholder comes forward, the prize money will be the largest ever awarded in a lottery in Canada, and comes six months after changes allowed the maximum prize to increase to $90 million, up from $80 million.

Prior to Tuesday’s draw, the largest prize to be claimed in Canada was split by two people in London, Ont. It was announced in December that two friends would be sharing that $80.4-million prize.