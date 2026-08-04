Some WestJet flights still being cancelled Tuesday as airline ramps up after strike

Air Passenger Rights founder Gabor Lukacs says travellers have a right to transportation and WestJet must fulfill its customer service obligations.

WestJet ‘cannot leave passengers hanging’: air passenger advocate Air Passenger Rights founder Gabor Lukacs says travellers have a right to transportation and WestJet must fulfill its customer service obligations.

Flight disruptions continue at WestJet as the airline ramps up following a brief work stoppage over the long weekend.

Data from aviation analytics company Cirium showed 16 WestJet flights scheduled for Tuesday had been cancelled, as of around 11 a.m. ET.

That comes after more than 300 flights were cancelled Monday, or around 62 per cent of those scheduled, despite the carrier reaching a tentative deal early that morning with the union representing its 4,400 flight attendants.

WestJet has said a full return to normal operations will take time as the airline resumes flying and repositions its aircraft and crews. It added that it would share further details on the return to operations as they become available.

“WestJet is resuming operations and entering the recovery phase following a labour disruption,” WestJet spokesperson Ashley Tymko said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

“Flights have begun to operate; however, the impacts of the disruption continue as the airline works to restore its network. Guests are encouraged to continue checking the status of their flights before heading to the airport.”

Travellers wait at the check-in for cancelled WestJet flights at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on Sunday, August 2, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns Travellers wait at the check-in for cancelled WestJet flights at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on Sunday, August 2, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns (ETHAN CAIRNS)

Flight attendants walked off the job early Sunday morning after WestJet and CUPE Local 8125 couldn’t reach a new contract before the strike deadline, which prompted WestJet to ground all flights across much of Canada.

Ahead of the strike, WestJet was allowing passengers travelling between July 30 and Tuesday to make a one-time change or cancellation with no fees.

It had said affected passengers would be refunded or re-accommodated as applicable when delays or cancellations occurred.

Under passenger protection rules, it is the airline’s responsibility to arrange alternate transportation for ticket holders on a rival carrier’s flight if necessary.

In a news conference in Calgary on Monday, the union’s local president Alia Hussain said flight attendants have 30 days to ratify the agreement. She said the deal includes pay increases, but wouldn’t provide further details in order to ensure members were briefed first.

Contract talks had been ongoing in Calgary since January, with WestJet and the CUPE WestJet component at odds over wage increases and the cabin crew’s claim of unpaid ground work.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2026.

By Sammy Hudes