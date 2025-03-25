Voters in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent will head to the polls under newly redrawn electoral boundaries in the upcoming federal election on April 28.

The changes, introduced following a redistribution process finalized in 2023, aim to balance population growth and ensure fair representation in Parliament.

Windsor-Tecumseh becomes Windsor-Tecumseh-Lakeshore

One of the most significant changes affects the riding formerly known as Windsor-Tecumseh, which has been renamed Windsor-Tecumseh-Lakeshore.

The riding now extends into parts of the Town of Lakeshore, specifically the area north of Highway 401 and west of Puce River.

This territory was previously included in the Essex riding.

The updated boundaries will see voters in neighborhoods such as Pike Creek and Elmstead cast their ballots in Windsor-Tecumseh-Lakeshore for the first time.

Essex riding gains territory

The Essex riding has also been redefined. While it still includes Amherstburg, Essex, Kingsville, and LaSalle, it now gains the communities of Comber and Stoney Point in its northeast corner.

However, areas west of the Puce River have been reassigned to Windsor-Tecumseh-Lakeshore.

The riding has historically leaned Conservative, with MP Chris Lewis holding the seat since 2019.

Prior to that, it was represented by NDP MP Tracey Ramsey from 2015 to 2019.

Chatham-Kent-Leamington expands north

In Chatham-Kent-Leamington, the riding has expanded significantly to include all of Chatham-Kent.

This change comes after parts of the former Lambton-Kent-Middlesex riding were absorbed into neighbouring districts.

Conservative MP Dave Epp has represented the riding since 2019.

The updated boundaries reflect recommendations made by an independent commission that reviewed population changes across the province.

With these changes in effect, voters in affected areas are encouraged to confirm their updated riding details through Elections Canada to ensure they know where to cast their ballots.