An illegal magic mushroom chain seems to still be operational at select locations, despite saying they were closing their doors.

FunGuyz, which calls itself the biggest psilocybin dispensary in Canada, announced in mid-November that all of their 30 locations in Ontario would be permanently closing their stores and moving to online purchases only as of November 25 due to the loss of revenue following over 100 raids.

The local region offered two storefronts, one in Windsor on Ouellette Avenue, and the other in Chatham on St. Clair Street, both of which had been raided numerous times by police.

Local residents have told AM800 News they've seen individuals going into the Windsor location following the closing date.

On December 30, a spokesperson for FunGuyz confirmed to AM800 that some of the locations are still operating, and some have closed.

They state that the public was emailing and calling them, and they felt "obligated" to open some of their locations.

AM800 News reached out to Windsor Police for comment, but did not hear back by time of publication.