Hundreds of flights are canceled or delayed one day after powerful storms swept across the eastern half of the country and disrupted thousands of others.

The flight-tracking site FlightAware says more than 750 flights scheduled to fly into, out of or within the U.S. have been called off as of early Tuesday, It says about 1,300 have been delayed.

Travelers have been facing additional jams at airport security checkpoints as a partial government shutdown strains screener staffing.

The disruptions come at an already challenging time for air travel, in part because the shutdown that began Feb. 14 has pressured staffing at some security checkpoints.