More construction work beginning in the city.

Starting Tuesday, some of the E.C. Row Expressway ramps at Dougall Avenue will be closed for a number of days for milling and paving work.

The city's executive director of engineering, Stacey McGuire, said the eastbound on-ramp and westbound off-ramp will be affected.

"Both will be closed at the same time and this is done to minimize the total time needed to the work. Construction is planned to be completed by Friday Sept. 26, weather permitting, and the ramps then open back up to the public," McGuire said.

McGuire said the work is part of $2-million worth of ramp investments in 2025.

"The E.C. Row Expressway is a key arterial route and it's imperative that it be maintained in a good state of repair. Council has invested considerably in the past several years in order to improve this high traffic corridor to ensure the safety of the public," she said.

McGuire said the Dougall ramps are in need of repair and it's important to get the work completed by end of the 2025 construction season.

"People will recall that through 2025 there were other ramps that were completed, including the westbound on-ramp at Dougall, as well as ramps at Central Avenue, Jefferson, and Lauzon Parkway. These specific ramps were not able to be able to be completed at the same time, and that's because earlier in the summer we had some conflicting detour routes in place," said McGuire.

McGuire added drivers should give themselves extra time when commuting and watch for detour signage in place.