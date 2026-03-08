Women's Enterprise Skills Training of Windsor (WEST) is celebrating International Women's Day with a sold out event Sunday night.

550 people will help recognize the contributions of community leaders, partners and individuals who support women's empowerment across the region at an event at the St. Clair Centre for the Arts.

Essex County Warden and Mayor of Leamington Hilda MacDonald is the keynote speaker.

10 "Journey Towards Success" awards will also be handed out in categories such as Visionary, Influencer, Perseverance, and Youth Community Leadership.

WEST Executive Director Rose Anguiano Hurst says the global theme for International Women's Day this year is #GiveToGain, which is a perfect fit with her organization. "We're always providing and giving opportunities for our clients to gain skills and confidence and then in return, they'll develop the skills and confidence and that will be realized when they're able to find jobs and become successful members of the community."

Hurst says attendees will learn how giving time, support and knowledge can allow women to thrive. "It might be an employer in the community that is helping us out by offering to be a placement host for one of our candidates, coming in to do a workshop or giving a mock interview, helping with networking events in the community."

The recipient of this year's Phenomenal Woman Award is one of the WEST program graduates, Georgia Vary, according to Hurst. "Now she's a registered apprentice on her way to working through the system and she's been working since January of 2023, working towards her mechanical millwright apprenticeship designation."

WEST supports 3,000 women every year through employment training, skills development programs, mentorship opportunities, and wrap around supports.

The celebration Sunday runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. There will be an intimate reception beforehand with the award sponsors, recipients and their loved ones.