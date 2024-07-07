It's been just over two years since the new Solcz Family Foundation Respite Home in Windsor opened its doors, and officials say it's been busy.

The organization supports around 1,200 families of children with disabilities locally, giving parents a break from caring for their child with significant challenges.



The $2.2-million home was paid for without any government funding, with $1.75-million collected during a fundraising campaign to build the site at 4400 Howard Ave, which opened back in June of 2022.



The 4400 square foot accessible respite home helps families caring for children with disabilities by allowing them to access critical programming and giving children with significant challenges the opportunity to engage in meaningful activities.



Catharine Shanahan, Executive Director of Family Respite Services, says the new location has offered them endless opportunities to improve and expand the services they provide.



She says they're very thankful to their donors and supporters to get them where they are today.



"The physical environment is beautiful and of course it has wonderful features like a big back yard with an accessible playground. We've been able to expand into being able to provide some more specialized programs for children at the home as well as our ongoing respite programs," she said.



Shanahan says sometimes increased use brings on increased expenses, and like anywhere else they've been feeling the pinch from the economic conditions.



Thanks to continued donations, she says they're able to use that money to provide direct support for people.



"We have some government funding, we are able to expand what we're able to provide as well as enhance some of the things whether it's community outings or things like that we're able to provide to children who are accessing the program."



Shanahan says a big concern for them is that they have about 40 children on the waiting list to access support, and donations go a long way to being able to help those families as well.



"Certainly being able to provide out of home respite for people, there's only so many kids that can come in on a particular weekend. So, we know that there are lots of families that would like this option," she said.



Shanahan says all donations help, and they found when they were building the home that of course their key sponsors came through but smaller donations from community members also made a difference.



