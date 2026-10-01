Solcz Family Foundation gifts $1-million to The Bridge

The Solcz Family with The Bridge Youth Resource Centre representatives. Sept. 2026 (Photo Credit: The Bridge)

A local non-profit providing services for at-risk youth is receiving a large donation.

The Solcz Family Foundation has announced a $1-million gift to The Bridge Youth Resource Centre.

This funding comes at a pivotal time for The Bridge, as the organization is in the midst of completing a 50-home mixed-income housing project designed to provide safe, stable, and affordable housing for youth.

While the project is an important investment locally, the scale of it has created a significant need to bridge the gap in operational funding while construction is completed.

The donation is represented in the renaming of the Resource Centre to ‘The Solcz Family Foundation Centre for Youth Development’.

Krista Rempel, Executive Director of The Bridge, says the funding provided will go towards programs and services for the next year.

“It was overwhelmingly exciting as we transition right now with the capital project underway, and that transition needs around operating costs. They really stepped in and stepped up to help us in our time of need.”

She says overwhelmed with gratitude at the news of the gift.

“I think for them to really look at us, believe in our organization, believe in the project and programs and services that we have underway, and put their foundation name and support behind it was truly a blessing.”

Rempel says community support is critical for the services they offer.

“To build the 50 homes is a way to help us support self-sustainability without having to go back to the community year-after-year for these major gifts. Our home is that through our annual fundraisers we’re able to sustain our operations ongoing.”

The significant gift reflects the Solcz Family Foundation’s 10th anniversary and their commitment to improving the welfare of the Windsor-Essex community.

The Bridge’s 50-home project will add a significant number of new housing opportunities in Leamington, including affordable housing and market-rate rental units.

The Bridge looks to complete the 50-home project by the end of 2026.