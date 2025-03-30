Windsor-Essex is enjoying well-above normal temperatures this weekend due to a Colorado low, but it’s also brought with it rain to the region.

The high on Sunday is expected to be around 20 C, according to Environment Canada Warning Preparedness Meteorologist Gina Ressler.

She said there’s potential for thunderstorms Sunday evening.

“Between maybe 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. is the most likely time that we’re going to see some thunderstorms, even potentially severe thunderstorms with some wind gusts around 90 km/h,” she said.

She added rainfall totals could amount to 15 to 25 millimetres of rain.

“This could be locally higher if we do end up seeing some convection’s, some thunderstorms,” Ressler said.

“So, if we do see some localized heavy downpours late Sunday night, that could bring the potential for some localized flooding.”

Ressler said looking into next week the forecast shows Windsor-Essex is in for a roller coaster with a fairly active weather pattern.

“As we head into the beginning of the work week, a cool down behind the cold front, but we’re watching another system that’s going to be coming in for Wednesday and Thursday,” she said.

“We’ll see more mild temperatures with that system, but the potential for more rain as well.”

Monday night into Tuesday, the temperature is forecast to fall below freezing.