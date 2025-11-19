The region's Homelessness and Addiction Recovery Treatment (HART) Hub is up and running.

Speaking on AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg, President and CEO of Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Bill Marra says the hub started to accept clients on September 25.

He says Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare is one of three co-leads along with the Windsor-Essex Community Health Clinic and House of Sophrosyne.

Marra says they're also partnered with several agencies, including Brentwood Recovery Home, Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), and are working closely with Erie Shores Healthcare and Windsor Regional Hospital.

He says it's been a soft opening, and the hub has already seen immediate results.

"I think the approach that we've taken is the best one because it's a way of ramping up in a way where you can really ensure that the pathways to services, the access to services, and the protocols we've established with such an incredible number of partners work well," he says.

Marra says the HART hub is a regional strategy and a regional program.

"When you roll out a health care initiative, there's really no margin of error; you can't get it wrong," says Marra. "You've got to get it right from the onset, and so ramping it up in the manner that we have has given us an opportunity to do this in a responsible way, but the uptick has been very, very strong."

He says the hub is not in a new standalone building but within existing infrastructure at a number of locations throughout the area.

"The community leadership decided that was have existing infrastructure in a number of locations that we can leverage, so instead of spending hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of dollars in building an actual infrastructure building, we leveraged the existing resources," he says.

Marra says the hub includes 16 treatment beds at Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare.

He says House of Sophrosyne has two beds, and Brentwood has the charity house and four treatment beds, as well as renovating some space for 32 transitional housing units.

Marra says for CMHA, the goal is to provide permanent housing for approximately 120 individuals a year.

In January 2025, the province approved an application to establish a HART Hub in Windsor, a model the government endorsed over supervised consumption and treatment service sites.

The idea behind the HART Hub is to address homelessness and addiction by providing centralized access to services such as mental health care, addiction treatment, housing assistance, and employment support to provide people a place to stay during their recovery effort.

The province has committed $529 million to establish 27 HART Hubs across Ontario.