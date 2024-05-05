The Society Of Saint Vincent De Paul will be hosting a Miracle Food Drive at the end of June.

This food drive will take place on June 29 at the Sobeys in Tecumseh.

Volunteers will be outside of the grocery store collecting items such as canned goods, cereals, almond milk, pasta, juice boxes, school snacks, as well as hygiene products.

Monetary donations will also be accepted. These donations will be split among several local charities.

Michelle Stewart, organizer of the Miracle Food Drive, says a range of items can be donated.

"We're in need of school snacks such as juice boxes, pudding cups, granola bars, cookies. And canned goods, tuna, salmon, vegetables, stews, soups, pasta sauce. And also hygiene products, toilet paper, toothpaste, Kleenex, shampoo, body wash."



She says the donations will be split up.



"It's going to go to several charities. It's going to be going to some of the food banks, and some of the outreach groups, but we're going to sort it right there and then luckily the Society Of Saint Vincent De Paul is providing three men with trucks and they will deliver it."



Stewart says every little bit helps.



"If it's one tube of toothpaste while you're shopping, pick it up, we'll have somebody at the door willing to take it from you. If you want to pull up with your one tube of toothpaste in a car, there will be a volunteer with a safety vest on willing to take that from you. It all adds up in the end."



The Sobeys in Tecumseh is located at 19 Amy Croft Drive.

The food drive will take place between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Those interested in volunteering for the food drive can reach out to the Society Of Saint Vincent De Paul.