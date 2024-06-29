The Society Of Saint Vincent De Paul will be hosting a Miracle Food Drive on Saturday Jun. 29 at the Sobeys in Tecumseh.

Volunteers will be outside of the grocery store collecting items such as canned goods, cereals, almond milk, pasta, juice boxes, school snacks, as well as hygiene products.



Monetary donations will also be accepted. These donations will be split among several local charities.



The Sobeys in Tecumseh is located at 19 Amy Croft Drive.



The food drive will take place between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

