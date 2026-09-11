Social worker charged with fraud: WPS

Windsor police have charged a social worker following an investigation into alleged fraudulent insurance billings for therapy sessions.

Members of the Financial Crimes Unit launched an investigation after receiving a report that an insurance company had transferred funds to a social worker for therapy sessions that did not take place.

Investigators learned that, between April 30, 2026, and May 28, 2026, the social worker reportedly billed a former client’s insurance provider for services that were never rendered.

Police say the fraudulent billings totalled approximately $1,200.

A 46-year-old man is charged with fraud under $5,000, obtaining funds under false pretences under $5,000, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-TIPS (8477) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.