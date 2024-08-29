With the new school year approaching, Transit Windsor has launch of its Back-to-School Social Media Campaign, designed to engage students and their families while promoting safe and convenient public transit options.

Transit Windsor has begun to rolling out a series of informative and interactive posts across different social media platforms.



The campaign will provide students with essential information on bus routes, schedules, and fare options, all tailored to meet the needs of those returning to school.



Jelena Payne, the City of Windsor's commissioner of economic development, says the campaign reflects their commitment to supporting the growing Windsor community by providing accessible and efficient transit services for the upcoming school year.



"To help riders have a more seamless transition back to school and during September, which is out busiest month of the year, Transit Windsor has launched a series of informational, educational videos on Instagram, Facebook and also on our Transit Windsor website," she said.



Payne says the campaign is a bit of a refresher for riders that are coming back to Transit Windsor, but even more important for those new to town or new to using transit.



"They may seem very basic to the public, but it's things that we assume people know and then realize in the first few days or weeks of back to school that maybe folks aren't aware who are using the transit system for the first time."



The videos will highlight things like trip planning where students can use the Transit Windsor website or app to explore route maps, tips for how to use the app, fare information and details on student discount passes, and how to use the Transit Windsor app for contactless payments.



Payne says it's especially critical this year to get this information out to the public with ridership growing exponentially in Windsor.



She says they're expecting record use of the transit system this year, and September is traditionally the busiest month for Transit Windsor.



"I tend to equate it to January at the gym. We have all of our returning users and people that use our transit system each and every day to get to work and medical appointments, then we also welcome all of the students back and we welcome a whole bunch of new students and new riders to the system," she said.



Payne also wanted to stress the impact that the ongoing construction season in Windsor will have on transit with a number of detours in place and the potential for delays in certain areas.



She says they have a great team at Transit Windsor who find the most efficient ways to get people from point A to point B, but there could be challenges at times.



In particular, Payne highlighted students that go to Holy Names Catholic High School and Vincent Massey Secondary School will be impacted by the ongoing construction project on Howard Avenue near Devonshire Mall.



Detour information can also be found on the Transit Windsor website.

