SAINT-ETIENNE, France - The Canadian Olympic Committee says women's soccer assistant coach Jasmine Mander and Canada Soccer analyst Joseph Lombardi have been removed from the Canadian Olympic team and sent home after two drone incidents at the Paris Games.

The COC also says it has accepted the decision of head coach Bev Priestman to remove herself from coaching the team's opening game against New Zealand on Thursday.

The committee statement comes after a review of a drone incident in Saint-Etienne, France on Monday and a second drone incident at a New Zealand practice last Friday.



The COC also says that Canada Soccer staff will undergo mandatory ethics training.



Priestman and three players are expected to hold a media availability at the end of their afternoon training session in Saint-Etienne.



The Canadian women's soccer team won Olympic gold three years ago in Tokyo.

